In September, at the beginning of the cotton harvesting season, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev convened a conference on cotton growing.
By Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
The title of article by Marianna Grigoryan “Karabakh: The Anguish of Conflict Lingers for Civilians” reflects reality, but it does not paint a full and objective picture.