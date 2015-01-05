EurasiaNet's 2014 Photos of the Year

The year-long unrest and conflict in Ukraine that first escalated and then subsided had repercussions from Turkey in the west to Kyrgyzstan in the east, with governments attempting to stifle their own dissent at home or dealing in uncertainty with Putin's Russia. Even as the value of the ruble tumbled, Russia continued to flex its political muscles in the region, securing the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union and influencing decision-making in several former Soviet republics.

These, and hundreds of other stories, were covered by our contributing photojournalists and documentary photographers in 2014. It is through their eyes and by capturing with their cameras that EurasiaNet.org can present unique stories of people, events, and humanity in the South Caucasus, throughout Central Asia, across the Anatolian Plain, and over the rolling steppe of Mongolia. These images are a look back at EurasiaNet's best photo coverage of news and stories from 2014.

Although all of the excellent photos and hard work from our photographers cannot be featured on this select gallery of images, you can review all of our posted Photo Essays here and our posted Audio Slideshows here.

