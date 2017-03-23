Audio
The Central Asianist Podcast with Nate Schenkkan: Dictators Without Borders
March 23, 2017 - 1:39pm, by Nate Schenkkan
Episode 19
In this episode, Nate speaks with Dr. John Heathershaw, associate professor in the Department of Politics at the University of Exeter, about his new book with Columbia University’s Harriman Institute Director Alexander A. Cooley, Dictators Without Borders: Power and Money in Central Asia, published this month by Yale University Press.
The book challenges the typical situating of post-Communist Central Asia as an isolated hinterland by illustrating the ways in which Central Asian authoritarian regimes use their “connectivity” with global financial and law enforcement mechanisms to stash national assets offshore and punish their opponents abroad. It builds its sophisticated critique of conventional wisdom on detailed and up-to-date case studies from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, drawing on the research compiled in the Central Asia Political Exiles Database by the Exeter Central Asian Studies Network.
J.C. Sharman, The Despot’s Guide to Wealth Management: On the International Campaign Against Grand Corruption
Stephen Kotkin, Uncivil Society: 1989 and the Implosion of the Communist Establishment
Margaret E. Keck and Kathryn Sikkink, Activists Beyond Borders: Advocacy Networks in International Politics
Editor’s Note: Nate Schenkkan is the Project Director for Nations in Transit at Freedom House and a veteran host of The Central Asianist Podcast. EurasiaNet is excited to support The Central Asianst, which offers a unique take on developments in Central Asia, featuring top experts and journalists from around the world.
