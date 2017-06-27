The Central Asianist Podcast with Nate Schenkkan: Turkmenistan’s Growing Economic Crisis

Episode 21



In this episode, Nate Schenkkan speaks with Farruh Yusupov, the director of RFE/RL’s Turkmen service Azatlyk, about the burgeoning economic crisis in Turkmenistan and whether the government will be able to find a way out.





With both Russia and Iran having ended the purchase of Turkmen gas, and oil and gas prices declining yet again, dollars are scarce, wages are going unpaid, and subsidies for utilities have been cut. Even with the media under tight control, there is growing frustration with the government’s lack of response to the crisis. Is President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov able and willing to address the crisis? Or is a harder crash inevitable?



Editor’s Note: Nate Schenkkan is the Project Director for Nations in Transit at Freedom House and a veteran host of The Central Asianist Podcast. EurasiaNet is pleased to support The Central Asianist, which offers a unique take on developments in Central Asia, featuring top experts and journalists from around the world.