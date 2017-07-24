The Central Asianist Podcast with Nate Schenkkan: The Changing Situation of Central Asian Labor Migrants in Russia

Episode 22



In this episode, Nate speaks with Yan Matusevich, a migration researcher with a focus on the post-Soviet space, about how the situation for labor migrants in Russia is changing in light of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).







Yan and Nate discuss a variety of developments now affecting labor migrants in Russia, including the economic crisis of the last several years, the creation of the EAEU and its new labor regulations for member state citizens, the impact of anti-terrorism policing in Russia, and how Russia’s presidential election campaign could affect migrants.



Editor’s Note: Nate Schenkkan is the Project Director for Nations in Transit at Freedom House and a veteran host of The Central Asianist Podcast. EurasiaNet is pleased to support The Central Asianist, which offers a unique take on developments in Central Asia, featuring top experts and journalists from around the world.